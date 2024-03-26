DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Having independently released her debut EP ‘An Intuition’ in 2021, she has now secured support from the PRS’ Women Make Music’ Fund 2022. With truth and originality at the forefront in her exploration of her vocal and musical identity, she is set to releas...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.