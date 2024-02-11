DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RnB & Slow Jams - An RnB Valentines

KOKO
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of our favourite parties of last year was our takeover of the iconic Koko Camden, so it's only right we go back! Join us for An RnB Valentines as we return to the legendary venue.

Sunday 11th February Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11.00pm.

T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

FAQs

How does the waiting list work?

Once tickets are sold out, you can join the waiting list. If fans who already have tickets can no longer attend they can return their tickets to be sold to those on the waiting list.

If you are offered a ticket on the waiting list, you will have 30 minutes to complete your purchase or lose your place.

It is an automated process and is offered in order of when fans join the waiting list.

What is the dress code?

The dress code is casual. Look good, smell better!

Trainers and hats are permitted.

How does the Q Jump work?

Q Jump tickets allow guests to access an alternative entrance avoiding the main entrance queue.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.