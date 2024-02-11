DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of our favourite parties of last year was our takeover of the iconic Koko Camden, so it's only right we go back! Join us for An RnB Valentines as we return to the legendary venue.
Sunday 11th February Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11.00pm.
Once tickets are sold out, you can join the waiting list. If fans who already have tickets can no longer attend they can return their tickets to be sold to those on the waiting list.
If you are offered a ticket on the waiting list, you will have 30 minutes to complete your purchase or lose your place.
It is an automated process and is offered in order of when fans join the waiting list.
The dress code is casual. Look good, smell better!
Trainers and hats are permitted.
Q Jump tickets allow guests to access an alternative entrance avoiding the main entrance queue.
