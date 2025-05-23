DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lou Sanders: No Kissing in the Bingo Hall

EartH
Fri, 23 May 2025, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

In Lou’s words…

A show about being human - can you relate???

Just like Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, I'm going to do all my own jokes!

A deep, dumb show for the masses.

Star of Dancing On Ice (ITV), c...

Presented by Avalon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lou Sanders

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

