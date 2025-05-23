DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
In Lou’s words…
A show about being human - can you relate???
Just like Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, I'm going to do all my own jokes!
A deep, dumb show for the masses.
Star of Dancing On Ice (ITV), c...
