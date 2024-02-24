DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Universifest es la plataforma permanente de grupos de música universitarios madrileños que este año celebra su segunda edición: https://universifest.es/
El sábado 24 de febrero se darán cita en la Sala El Sol dos grupos de música de estudiantes y uno d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.