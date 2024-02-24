DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Universifest 2024

El Sol
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€9
El Universifest es la plataforma permanente de grupos de música universitarios madrileños que este año celebra su segunda edición: https://universifest.es/

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

