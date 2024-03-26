Top track

Buckets - Figure It Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buckets

The Griffin
Tue, 26 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Buckets - Figure It Out
Got a code?

About

You’ve never seen a band like Buckets. The 4-piece indie rock outfit hailing from Los Angeles puts on an overwhelmingly energetic, yet emotional show. Tightroping between dynamic extremes from track-to-track, or even verse-to verse, the quartet implements...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Buckets

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.