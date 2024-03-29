Top track

Dub Some More

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

African Head Charge

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAshford
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dub Some More
Got a code?

About

Co-founded by the legendary underground producer Adrian Sherwood, African Head Charge is a globally-acclaimed, pioneering dub-reggae ensemble led by original co-founder, master percussionist and royal rastaman, Bonjo Iyabhinghi Noah.

Pulsating with tribal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Folkestone
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

African Head Charge

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.