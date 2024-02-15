DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Don Glori at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Don Glori is an anagram for producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Gordon Li. A product of the not-so-underground, genre-bending melting pot that is Naarm (Melbourne, Australia). Don Glori is now based in London, representing that DIY, can - do attit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Don Glori

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

