The Louisiana
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Nature TV

The soft rock of easygoing Brighton quartet Nature TV marries fuzzy ’70s psychedelia with a huge helping of soul. With Clash describing their sound as “dreamily beautiful indie-pop with a subtle sense of introversion”, the band’s mellow guitars and heartbr Read more

Event information

Crosstown Concerts presents:

Nature TV

This is a 16+ event (U18’s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
Nature TV

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

