Lidiop

La Boule Noire
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lidiop, un musicien sénégalais, a grandi au sein de la riche tradition musicale de son pays natal. En arrivant en France, il a trouvé une nouvelle perspective artistique en se produisant dans le métro parisien. Sa musique, mélange de reggae, dancehall, rnb...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand
Lineup

Lidiop

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

