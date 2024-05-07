DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dhidalah

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Since 2013, Dhidalah has hailed from the Tokyo underground as a space rock power trio. The band name derives from theJapanese legend of the Giant Gods — known as the creaters of mountains, lakes and islands. Dhidalah plays improvisational music performance...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dhidalah

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

