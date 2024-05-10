Top track

Rudi Creswick - Sometimes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KULA Collective w/Respair, Rudi Creswick, URVASHI

Rich Mix
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London’s KULA Collective joins forces with Respair to present – "Harmony in Diversity: A Vibrant Exploration of Identity and Belonging Through London's Creative Rhythms.”

Immerse yourself in live jazz provided by Respair, Rudi Creswick & Urvashi, compleme...

Under 18's need to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by KULA Collective
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Respair, Rudi Creswick

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

