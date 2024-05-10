DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London’s KULA Collective joins forces with Respair to present – "Harmony in Diversity: A Vibrant Exploration of Identity and Belonging Through London's Creative Rhythms.”
Immerse yourself in live jazz provided by Respair, Rudi Creswick & Urvashi, compleme...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.