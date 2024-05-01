DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The David Liebe Hart Experience / Jim E. Brown

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 1 May, 8:00 pm
Known for his roles on Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job! and other Adult Swim series, David Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor, puppeteer, UFOlogist, and train buff. He sings about aliens, food, and failed relationships, with such cult hits as "Sal...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jim E. Brown, David Liebe Hart

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

