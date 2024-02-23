DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Both London-based DJs, Curb and Solar are no strangers to b2bs and taking the crowd on a musical journey. Off the back of their successful set at Kumo records in Paris last year and more recently at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, they have honed in on their soun...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.