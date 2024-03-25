DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Morton

below Stone Nest
Mon, 25 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Stone Nest is an old building and sadly Below is currently unable to accommodate Wheelchair Users.

This is an 18+ event / Challenge 25 door policy
Presented by dollop.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Morton

Venue

below Stone Nest

136 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 5EZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.