Chelsea Wolfe

Manchester Academy 2
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New album, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ out THIS week!

Chelsea Wolfe is back (!!) with her first new album in five years and first Manchester headline show in SEVEN years - since her sold out at Gorilla headline in 2017!

Chelsea Wolfe's la...

All Ages – Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult 18+
Pink Dot presents
Lineup

Chelsea Wolfe

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
900 capacity
