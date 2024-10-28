DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New album, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ out THIS week!
Chelsea Wolfe is back (!!) with her first new album in five years and first Manchester headline show in SEVEN years - since her sold out at Gorilla headline in 2017!
Chelsea Wolfe’s la...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.