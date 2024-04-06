Top track

Crush Fund - Drama

Crush Fund, The Transposers, Cuni

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 6 Apr, 10:00 pm
Washington D.C.
$18.54

Crush Fund - Drama
About

Saturday, April 6th 2024
Crush Fund + The Transposers + Cuni
10PM - $15 - All Ages

CRUSH FUND
New York,NY
https://crushfund.bandcamp.com/album/drama

THE TRANSPOSERS
Washington, DC
https://www.instagram.com/thetransposers

CUNI
Washington, D...

Rediscover Fire Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crush Fund

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

