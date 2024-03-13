DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matt Otto and The Ted Ludwig Trio

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
About

Matt Otto currently performs his original compositions and jazz standards with his Kansas City-based quartet as well as traveling several times per year to New York and L.A. for performances and recordings.

Matt has recorded and performed with the Grammy-...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

