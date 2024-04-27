Top track

pink suits - Fake Great Britain

Queer Punk All Dayer | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 27 Apr, 1:00 pm
£17.47

pink suits - Fake Great Britain
About

Signature Brew Presents...

QUEER PUNK ALL DAYER

Live music from

Pink Suits - https://www.instagram.com/pinksuitsband/

Pussyliquor - https://www.instagram.com/pxssyliqxor/

Breakup Haircut - https://www.instagram.com/breakuphaircut/

Caution Elderly Peo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
Lineup

4
Pink Suits, Pussyliquor, Breakup Haircut and 4 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

