Robert's Westside Presents:
GLOBAL MUSIC NIGHT
with RAMI ATASSI'S COSMIC DANCE BAND & PIRAGUAS y PIROPOS
Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM
General Admission Advance: $12+ Service Fees
General Admission Day Of Show: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating
