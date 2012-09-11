DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flower is an anarcha punk band from Brooklyn, NY. When asked to describe their music/ the main drive of their band this is what they said. -"In both our music and lives, we find a fury watching this horrific world being torn to shreds by a neo-liberal capi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.