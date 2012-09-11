DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flower

Goldener Salon
11 Sept - 12 Sept
GigsHamburg
€11.54
About

Flower is an anarcha punk band from Brooklyn, NY. When asked to describe their music/ the main drive of their band this is what they said. -"In both our music and lives, we find a fury watching this horrific world being torn to shreds by a neo-liberal capi...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany

Doors open8:00 pm

