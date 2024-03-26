Top track

Picture

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Secret Trio

DROM
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Picture
Got a code?

About

The Secret Trio is made up of three astounding musicians who came together to create a new type of chamber music, combining the elements of sound, texture and rhythm with new and interesting approaches to their instruments. Not bound to a single tradition,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Secret Trio

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.