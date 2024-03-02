Top track

Rico Nasty & Boys Noize

Trauma Bar und Kino
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€38.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Punk-rap queen Rico Nasty and veteran techno producer Boys Noize, the most mind-blowing collab of the decade, are finally on a very limited mini-tour!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
Lineup

Rico Nasty, Boys Noize

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

