If you have a wheelchair, please let us know in advance (at least a week’s notice is ideal) & we will do our best to reduce the number of tickets on sale to give more room to manoeuvre. Please contact the BOTW operations team on 0161 830 3888 or email info@bandonthewall.org. The same contact should be used if you need to bring a personal assistant.

More info on venue accessibility here: https://bandonthewall.org/about/access/