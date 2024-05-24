Top track

Mr. Scruff - Jazz Potato

Mr Scruff x NU GENEA DJ + KEYS + Me Gusta DJs + Lena C KEEP IT UNREAL x MJF (club night)

Band on the Wall
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Mr. Scruff for a Manchester Jazz Festival 2 room special with Nu Genea (DJ + Keys) playing for 2 hours, as well as getting involved in some B2B action. Join Mr. Scruff for a Manchester Jazz Festival 2 room special with Nu Genea (DJ + Keys) playing for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall x MJF.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Mr Scruff, Nu Genea Dj Set + Keys (Neapolitan-Middle Eastern Special), Me Gusta Collective and 2 more

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

FAQs

Accessibility

If you have a wheelchair, please let us know in advance (at least a week’s notice is ideal) & we will do our best to reduce the number of tickets on sale to give more room to manoeuvre. Please contact the BOTW operations team on 0161 830 3888 or email info@bandonthewall.org. The same contact should be used if you need to bring a personal assistant.

More info on venue accessibility here: https://bandonthewall.org/about/access/

Core Values

Be nice to everyone. Tip the lovely bar staff. Say excuse me if you bump into someone. 

Respect other people's space. If you’re made to feel uncomfortable, or if you see anyone behaving inappropriately let one of our staff know, and we will sort it. We will not stand for inappropriate behaviour of any kind. If you witness or are subjected to sexual harassment, intimidation, unwanted invasion of your personal space or any other form of disrespect, let a member of staff know and we will deal with the situation in a way that makes you feel comfortable – we’re prepared to do anything from have a quiet word to contacting the police.

Tickets On The Door

Tickets are usually taken off sale at 4pm on the day of the event, so even if it looks sold out online there should be places on the door. Please come down early if you don't have a ticket.

