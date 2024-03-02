DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

circolo limoni

Off Topic
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyTorino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

circolo limoni è il party zuccherato dal ritmo accellerato.

cassa dritta ed emozione, club sounds, acido suono, juicy remixes, groove totale, movimento stellare.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Klug APS.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:45 pm

