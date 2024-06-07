DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wasted Youth

MOTH Club
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wasted Youth the original post punk pre - goth cult band from 1979 - 1982 reformed in 2022 and have gone from strength to strength ever since. Whilst paying respect to the original WY they have something new to offer visually and sonically.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wasted Youth

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.