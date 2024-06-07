DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wasted Youth the original post punk pre - goth cult band from 1979 - 1982 reformed in 2022 and have gone from strength to strength ever since. Whilst paying respect to the original WY they have something new to offer visually and sonically.
