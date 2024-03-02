Top track

Insomnia 2021 - Epic Edit

Nobody's Perfect! Maceo Plex, Alex Neri, Mennie

Tenax
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJFirenze
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Got a code?

About

Tenax Nobody's Perfect! w/Maceo Plex,Alex Neri,Mennie

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prince srl

Lineup

Maceo Plex, Alex Neri, Mennie

Venue

Tenax

Via Pratese, 46, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

