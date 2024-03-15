DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the age of 13, Layton Giordani has poured over decks, crates and programmes to hone his taste in techno, earning him a residency at Output in his hometown of Brooklyn, aged just 19. Coming full circle in 2016 to collaborate with the man he idolised in
Read more
On March 15, we're thrilled to host Layton Giordani Open to Close at the Aurora St. Warehouse.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.