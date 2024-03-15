Top track

Factory 93 Presents Layton Giordani ALL NIGHT LONG

Aurora Warehouse
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Layton Giordani

From the age of 13, Layton Giordani has poured over decks, crates and programmes to hone his taste in techno, earning him a residency at Output in his hometown of Brooklyn, aged just 19. Coming full circle in 2016 to collaborate with the man he idolised in Read more

Event information

On March 15, we're thrilled to host Layton Giordani Open to Close at the Aurora St. Warehouse.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Factory 93.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Layton Giordani

Venue

Aurora Warehouse

315 Aurora Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

