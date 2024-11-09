DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robbie McIntosh & Hamish Stuart

Hot Box
Sat, 9 Nov, 2:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a very rare show as these two giants and good friends of the music world come together for this very rare acoustic show where they will play Beatles songs they played with Paul McCartney and they will play Average White Band songs and Robbie songs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robbie McIntosh

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

