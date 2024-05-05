DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFTN

The Lower Third
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The most celebrated of adult youth clubs, AFTN, is back to raise funds for DRUM, a disabled charity based in Watford. DRUM are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and still require funding to keep going.

And what finer way to do it with a classsy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SDD Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

