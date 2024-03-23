Top track

Tim Green - Vega

Tim Green

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
About

Tim Green’s ability to effortlessly manoeuvre and experiment across the spectrum of electronic music has never been more evident than it is today. Whether putting out melodic house under his own name, reverberating techno under his alias APIR or writing ra...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Green

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

