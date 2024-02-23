Top track

Dente - Voce piccolina

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dente - L'Amore non è bello in concerto, Caserta

Lizard Club
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsCaserta
€21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dente - Voce piccolina
Got a code?

About

Per tutta la settimana di San Valentino, in occasione della ristampa de “L’amore non è bello” in doppio vinile, Dente sarà impegnato in un mini tour di 5 date in cui suonerà integralmente l’album insieme ad una band speciale e allargata. Non mancheranno br...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Lizard Eventi

Lineup

Dente

Venue

Lizard Club

Strada Statale 7 Via Appia 12, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.