Teksupport: Hot Since 82, Mason Collective + more

Brooklyn Navy Yard
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $43.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hot Since 82 joins us for his Teksupport debut on March 16 as we welcome back Mason Collective & Jadalareign alongside Alex Wann at the BK Navy Yard.

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JADALAREIGN, Mason Collective, Alex Wann and 1 more

Venue

Brooklyn Navy Yard

141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

