Top track

Badders

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Electric Wave w/ PEEKABOO

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 26 Apr, 10:00 pm
PartyMilano
From €23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Badders
Got a code?

About

Milan, gear up for an unforgettable night as Electric Wave presents PEEKABOO on his "Eyes Wide Open" Europe Tour!

But that's not all! Get ready for a musical journey as 4 amazing artists from our label join the party, adding their distinct flavors to the...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

3
PEEKABOO, AbtomAL, Drvmmer and 3 more

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.