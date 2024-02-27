Top track

Eric Darius - About Last Night

Eric Darius Band

Teatro Auditorium Unical
Tue, 27 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRende
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Con il suo salto iconico e caratteristico e l'energia accattivante della folla durante le sue esibizioni dal vivo di fama mondiale, in cima alle classifiche di Billboard, il sassofonista, cantautore, produttore e interprete americano Eric Darius, sta rompe...

Tutte le età
Presentato da EmmeKappa.

Lineup

Eric Darius

Venue

Teatro Auditorium Unical

Via Settimio Severo, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

