Robert Jon & The Wreck

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Robert Jon & The Wreck

Reigning from southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck has been taking the southern rock sound established on the east coast and bringing it to the West Coast. Since their inception in 2011, these five native Californian’s; Robert Jon Burrison (Lead Voc Read more

Event information

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound and put their own indelible stamp on it. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums...

Presented by DHP Family.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Jon & The Wreck

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

