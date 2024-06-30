DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Wulfrun at The Halls, Wolverhampton
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWolverhampton
£39.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Venue accessible information: https://www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/venue-info/disability-access/

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Venue

The Wulfrun at The Halls, Wolverhampton

North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.