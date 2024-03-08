DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ekta: Yung Singh b2b DJ Q & Harpriya

Leeds Warehouse
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yung Singh returns to Leeds with a b2b with UKG and Bassline King DJ Q, alongside local legend Harpriya.

Expect reloads galore

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yung Singh, DJ Q

Venue

Leeds Warehouse

Somers Street, Leeds, LS1 2RG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.