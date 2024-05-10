Top track

Dante Spinetta - El Lado Oscuro del Corazón

Dante Spinetta

Café Berlín
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €22.04

About

Dante Spinetta, el polifacético artista que abrió las puertas al género urbano en Argentina, es una de las grandes figuras de la música latinoamericana de los últimos 30 años. Hoy, más vigente que nunca, y con galardones como el Latin Grammy bajo su brazo,...

Organizado por CHARCO MÚSICA.
Lineup

Dante Spinetta

Venue

Café Berlín

C, Cost.ª de los Ángeles, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

