Harvy Valencia

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJOrlando
$12.29

About

Elixir Orlando and South X Central Presents

Harvy Valencia & Andrea Quintero at Elixir Orlando

soundcloud.com/harvybal

instagram.com/harvy_valencia_/

For More Information:

Elixir Orlando

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harvy Valencia

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

