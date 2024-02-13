DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laura Jane Grace "Hole In My Head" Pre-Release Listening Party

Byrdland
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday February 13, 2024

Byrdland Records and Polyvinyl are hosting pre-release listening parties in celebration of Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!'s second solo album, Hole In My Head. Join us for a special listening party of Laura Jane Grace’s Ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

