Militarie Gun Acoustic Performance

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 15 Feb, 5:30 pm
Militarie Gun will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Thursday, February 15th at 5:30pm, performing acoustic in support of their new album Life Under The Gun.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Militarie Gun

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:25 pm

