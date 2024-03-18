DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Science has consistently shown us that we are not special; the Earth is just one of may planets orbiting the Sun, which itself is just one of billions of stars in our galaxy, in a universe containing hundreds of billions of galaxies. So why should it stop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.