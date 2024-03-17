DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An Evening of Jazz with Dejha Colantuono, featuring Tim Kennedy on piano with special guests
Dedicated to Mama Jay
Dejha is a Brooklyn-based musician, songwriter, and singer with a vocal style that will deeply move you. She is recognized internationally...
