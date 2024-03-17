DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening of Jazz with Dejha Colantuono featuring Tim Kennedy on piano & special guests

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An Evening of Jazz with Dejha Colantuono, featuring Tim Kennedy on piano with special guests

Dedicated to Mama Jay

Dejha is a Brooklyn-based musician, songwriter, and singer with a vocal style that will deeply move you. She is recognized internationally...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Kennedy, Dejha Colantuono, Tim Kennedy

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

