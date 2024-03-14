Top track

Waiting for the Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeez Lluis play live in Bermondsey

The Outpost
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Waiting for the Night
Got a code?

About

Jeez Lluis make indie rock by way of Catalonia (and Coventry). They sound like Jonathan Richman if his obsession had been with João Gilberto, or Real Estate if they swapped a few members with the Growlers. Expect a song or two in another language and the f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeez LLuis, Indy Newland

Venue

The Outpost

7 Almond Road, London, SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.