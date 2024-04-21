DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Craig Eddie (born 21st January 1998) is a genre blending Scottish singer songwriter, currently residing in Falkirk. 2017 saw the release of his first EP 'Travel', which gained him a local following and made the track 'Take You Back' his second most success...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
