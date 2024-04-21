DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Craig Eddie

229
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Craig Eddie (born 21st January 1998) is a genre blending Scottish singer songwriter, currently residing in Falkirk. 2017 saw the release of his first EP 'Travel', which gained him a local following and made the track 'Take You Back' his second most success...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by xfire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

