El Corral de los Quietos + Cumpleaños Un Martes

Sala Clamores
Tue, 30 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El corral de los quietos es un grupo ubicado en Madrid, formado (principalmente) por cuatro integrantes: Miguelón, Nico, Julito y Manolo. Principalmente, porque no tenemos ningún problema en sumar a otros músicos en nuestra formación para algún que otro te...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presented by Sala Clamores.
Lineup

El Corral de los Quietos

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

