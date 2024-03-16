Top track

Deep Down In Zanzibar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suéli Gil + Afrodesia + Fee

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
From £9.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deep Down In Zanzibar
Got a code?

About

After a great year in 2023, when she launched her new band in Leeds and packed out venues across the city, Portuguese singer Suéli Gil will release her debut UK EP “O Tempo é A Hora” in March 2024. A collection of original music and songs influenced by her...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afrodesia

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.