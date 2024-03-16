DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a great year in 2023, when she launched her new band in Leeds and packed out venues across the city, Portuguese singer Suéli Gil will release her debut UK EP “O Tempo é A Hora” in March 2024. A collection of original music and songs influenced by her...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.