Top track

TYTO - yume-chan

Tyto

Binario69
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

未来 MIRAI è il primo lavoro discografico di Beppe Scardino sotto il moniker TYTO.

Musicista eclettico e dai molteplici interessi, polistrumentista ma conosciuto soprattutto per il sax baritono, Beppe Scardino ha gravitato più o meno in ogni genere mu...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps

Lineup

Venue

Binario69

Via De' Carracci 69/7d, 40129 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

