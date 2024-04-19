Top track

I Segreti - Adiós

I Segreti

sPAZIO211
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Segreti nascono a Parma nel 2013. Dopo un primo EP autoprodotto pubblicato nel 2015, nel 2018 esce il primo album “Qualunque Cosa Sia”.

Nei due anni successivi aprono i concerti di alcuni degli artisti di riferimento della scena indie italiana tra cui P...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

I Segreti

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

