DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LA PLAYGROUND x Pattern Bar Feb 10th

Pattern Bar
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for a night filled with Latin Musica Urbana at our upcoming show on Feb 10th

at Pattern Bar, brought to you by LA Playground! Immerse yourself in a diverse range of

music genres, from Afrohouse to Reggaeton, as we bring together a lineup of tal...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LA PLAYGROUND
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pattern Bar

100 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.